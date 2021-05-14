High school football: South hires Walsh
Staff report
Chris Walsh, former offensive coordinator at Bishop McGuinness High in Kernersville, was announced as South Rowan’ new head football coach on Friday.
A graduate of Valdosta State (Ga.), Walsh was also offensive coordinator at McMichael High in Mayodan and served as interim head coach there for the 2017 season.
A story on Walsh will be in Sunday’s print edition.
