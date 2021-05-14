May 14, 2021

  • 50°

High school football: South hires Walsh

By Post Sports

Published 9:37 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

Staff report

Chris Walsh, former offensive coordinator at Bishop McGuinness High in Kernersville, was announced as South Rowan’ new head football coach on Friday.

A graduate of Valdosta State (Ga.), Walsh was also offensive coordinator at McMichael High in Mayodan and served as interim head coach there for the 2017 season.

A story  on Walsh will be in Sunday’s print edition.

