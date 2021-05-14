Boys high school track and field: East wins

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys scored 105 points and dominated a three-team track meet with Statesville (37) and Carson (36) on Thursday.

Double winners for the Mustangs were Sammy Pinckney in the 100 (11.94) and long jump (18-5.5), Isaac Hinceman in the 400 (54.74) and high jump (5-8) and Thomas Ferguson in the 1600 (4:55) and 3200 (11:08).

Brayden Self won the 800 (2:16.57). Seth Drake won the pole vault (7-6). Dominic Dale won the discus (104-10) and Matthew Downing won the shot put (38-3).

East won the 4×400 and 4×800.

Carson’s Utah Brown won the 110 hurdles (16.74).

•••

DENTON — Salisbury’s boys were second in a four-team meet at South Davidson.

Team scores were Central Davidson (83.5), Salisbury (68.5), Trinity (58) and South Davidson (35).

Double winners for Salisbury were Christian Morgan in the 300 hurdles (40.8) and the 200 (22.1) and Theo Oglesby in the discus (123-7) and shot put (44-9).

Jalon Walker won the long jump (19-4.5), and the Hornets won the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×800.