May 14, 2021

  • 41°

Boys high school track and field: East wins

By Post Sports

Published 3:25 am Friday, May 14, 2021

 

East’s Sammy Pinckney in the long jump. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys scored 105 points and dominated a three-team track meet with Statesville (37) and Carson (36) on Thursday.

Double winners for the Mustangs were Sammy Pinckney in the 100 (11.94) and long jump (18-5.5), Isaac Hinceman in the 400 (54.74) and high jump (5-8) and Thomas Ferguson in the 1600 (4:55) and 3200 (11:08).

Brayden Self won the 800 (2:16.57). Seth Drake won the pole vault (7-6). Dominic Dale won the discus (104-10) and Matthew Downing won the shot put (38-3).

East won the 4×400 and 4×800.

Carson’s Utah Brown won the 110 hurdles (16.74).

•••

DENTON — Salisbury’s boys were second in a four-team meet at South Davidson.

Team scores were Central Davidson (83.5), Salisbury (68.5), Trinity (58) and South Davidson (35).

Double winners for Salisbury were Christian Morgan in the 300  hurdles (40.8) and the 200 (22.1) and Theo Oglesby in the discus (123-7) and shot put (44-9).

Jalon Walker won the long jump (19-4.5), and the Hornets won the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×800.

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Scout’s Honor: With dedication of flag retirement box, Salem Fleming earns Eagle Scout rank

College

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

High School

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Education

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

Local

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

Nation/World

When will gas situation return to normal?

Local

Rowan native Shuping posthumously receives Concord Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

News

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

News

Black high school softball player told to cut hair

Coronavirus

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Crime

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18