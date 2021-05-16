May 16, 2021

Cheerleading team competes at Disney

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 16, 2021

SALISBURY — The senior-aged team from Elevation Cheer Co. cheerleading training facility competed at the D2 Summit, the season-capping event for competitive all-star cheerleading teams, at Walt Disney World’s  ESPN Wide World of Sports this weekend.

In 2020, Elevation Cheer Co.’s senior and junior-aged teams earned a bid to attend but COVID-19 canceled the event.

This year, the seniors competed with nearly 500 of the best teams from across the United States.

Teams must receive a bid from prior competition to be eligible.

Brian Elza, co-general manager and vice president of sales for Varsity All Star, says, “That’s what makes the D2 Summit so rewarding for the competitors. If they don’t climb their way to the top throughout their season, they won’t make it to the summit.”

Lauren Dendy, co-owner and coach at Elevation Cheer, says, “We find it such a privilege to have received a bid to compete at one of the most prestigious events of the season alongside some of the best teams in the country. Our athletes, families and staff are really looking forward to this event and making memories that will last a lifetime.”

An Elevation Cheer team attended the event in 2019, advanced to finals and finished in eighth place.

“This season has been challenging and different in so many ways but being able to attend the D2 Summit is a great reward for all of the hard work put in by this team and our entire staff,” says Sara Biles, co-owner and coach at Elevation.

Elevation Cheer Co., an all star cheerleading training facility with teams for ages 4 to 18, also offers recreational tumbling classes for ages 2 to 18, birthday parties, fun gyms and field trips. The gym has been serving the Rowan County for 10 years and the website is www.elevationcheerco.com.

