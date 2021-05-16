May 16, 2021

  • 72°

Editorial: Personal responsibility now reigns as king

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:10 am Sunday, May 16, 2021

New guidance last week about wearing masks indoors doesn’t mean the end of the virus, but it will bring about a new phase of the pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday said he was lifting the mask mandate for most situations and leaving it up to businesses and individual institutions if they’d like to continue requiring mask wearing. His order continues to require masks in public schools, day cares, overnight camps, airports, public transit locations, jails and prisons, health care settings and situations in which there are large crowds. The reality, though, is many people just heard or saw “indoor mask mandate lifted” and will model future actions based on that.

The bottom line: Cooper’s latest changes simultaneously bring life a lot closer to what it was in early 2020, result in fewer masks in crowded public places and raise the specter of a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Rowan County and North Carolina are now entering a phase of COVID-19 in which personal responsibility is king.

People who have a sense of fatalism and insist it’s most important to live life have been waiting for this moment. They’ll get together with friends, attend large gatherings and enjoy the summer. Folks whose risk assessment gauge runs a little higher than average have been dreading it, and they are likely to be more cautious about going to big events and doing the same things as the first crowd.

Unlike the peak of COVID-19 in late 2020 and early 2021, both sides as well as the people who find themselves in the middle can take protective measures and be reasonably confident COVID-19 won’t result in long-term health problems, hospitalization or death: vaccinations and mask-wearing in crowded places. Vaccines will not guarantee you won’t catch COVID-19, but there’s a fairly high certainty it will resolve itself quickly without requiring a visit to a hospital. Mask wearing doesn’t prevent people from getting the virus by itself (it never has), but it sharply reduces the risk, particularly for folks who are vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated and wearing a mask in a tightly packed crowd — sporting events or concerts — you’ll be just fine.

However, COVID-19 has moved the anti-vaxx movement into the mainstream, and those preventative measures will never be accepted by a wide swath of the public. That’s why Cooper’s latest changes aren’t the end of COVID-19 and why people who work in public health think the coronavirus will become endemic — a constant threat that may continue to cause hospitalizations and deaths.

More than 40% of Rowan County residents and a larger share of North Carolinians have some measure of protection against COVID-19 because of catching it previously or getting vaccinated. Highly vaccinated communities such as Chapel Hill and Orange County as well as people who contracted the virus and never got tested probably put the statewide percentage at or above 50%.

That still leaves room for a worrisome spike in hospitalizations and deaths. COVID-19 was one of the leading causes of death in 2020, and less than one-tenth of the state’s population and about 12% of Rowan County’s population are officially recorded as testing positive

As the state moves into this next phase of COVID-19, it remains important for as many people to be vaccinated as possible to protect those who cannot medically receive the shot. Otherwise, people will need to make their own assessments about their health.

Print Article

Comments

News

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

Local

With high case loads causing numerous staff departures, Child Protective Services seeks more positions

Education

Livingstone College graduates celebrate ‘crossing the finish line’ during commencement celebration

Coronavirus

Rowan sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths as mask mandate lifted, vaccines administered continue decline

Local

Spencer is latest town updating its development ordinance

Local

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey makes NY Times bestseller list

Local

Board of Commissioners will convene for third time in May

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury, Kannapolis among recipients of Region of Excellence Awards

Local

Cheerleading team competes at Disney

Education

Salisbury High to celebrate football, swimming champions with parade

High School

High school girls soccer: Isley, Webb lead all-county team

Local

Spencer awarded $10,000 to develop trails at Stanback Forest

Books

‘Tails and Tales’ coming to library this summer

Local

Public Records: March Deeds

Entertainment

Salisbury Symphony’s ‘Return to the Concert Hall’ available May 24-31

Coronavirus

Salisbury teen becomes one of first in age group to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Business

Local farm and creamery poised to add goat yoga, artisan goat cheese to offerings

Local

Pandemic’s impact, uncertainty of transit funding prompt request to eliminate Rowan Express service

Lifestyle

New Waterworks’ exhibit opens June 1

High School

High school football: Walsh accepts the South football challenge

Lifestyle

Price of Freedom Museum gets donated landscape project

Lifestyle

Rowan Museum will have Upscale Yard Sale Saturday

Business

Seventh dragon boat festival set for July 24; deadline for sponsorships is May 28

Nation/World

‘Shocking and horrifying’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza