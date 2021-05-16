Nathan Hill Graduation
Nathan Hill, of Rockwell, is proud to announce his graduation from North Carolina State University. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Science Education and a minor in Coaching Education.
Nathan is the son of Danny and Melissa Hill of Rockwell and the grandson of Barbara Hill and the late John Hill of Salisbury and Doug and Geneva Evans of Salisbury. He has a brother, Nicholas Hill, and a sister, Isabella Hill.
Nathan plans to be a teacher and coach in the Raleigh area.
You Might Like
Celebrating the Marriage of Candice Leroyce and Allassan Diatta
On April 16, 2021, Allassan Diatta married Candice Leroyce Colbert. She is the daughter of Constance Lov Johnson of the... read more