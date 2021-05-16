Salisbury High to celebrate football, swimming champions with parade

SALISBURY — Salisbury High School is going to celebrate some exceptional wins in an exceptional year with a parade for its state champions on Saturday.

The school will honor its 2AA state football champions and 1A/2A state swimming champions Emily and Katie Knorr during the parade. The procession will start at 9 a.m. at the Wallace and Graham law offices on Main Street, across the street from the Wallace Educational Forum, and end at the school.

The school announced the parade and started promoting it on social media Friday.

SHS Principal Marvin Moore said the parade will end with a brief ceremony to introduce the athletes and tell them how much the school appreciates them.

Moore said the buzz from the football win has carried through the last week.

“It’s good to see we could do something on our part to make people happy,” Moore said.

Moore commended those who showed up to support the team at the game in Raleigh, noting there were graduates from years ago who attended.

“You’re talking about winning a championship during a pandemic,” Moore said. “Doing that, the way we did it, gives them a reason to celebrate.”

The Hornets cleaned up last Thursday when they defeated St. Pauls High School 42-14. The team ended with a 9-2 record and made it to the championship after a 24-21 win over North Davidson the week before. The team last won a state championship more than 10 years ago.

Moore said the school is full of student athletes and he is elated for them to be able to compete this year. He said the school is hoping for good track and baseball seasons as well.