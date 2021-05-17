May 17, 2021

  • 57°

College softball: Three SAC teams in D-II playoffs

By Post Sports

Published 3:03 am Monday, May 17, 2021

Staff report

The NCAA Division II Softball Committee announced on Sunday night the 48 teams selected to participate in the DII softball championship.

Six teams will participate at each of the eight regional sites, winners will advance to the finals which will be held May 27-31 at the Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver and will be hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver. Representing the South Atlantic Conference are Tusculum, Anderson and Lincoln Memorial.

No. 2 nationally ranked North Georgia claimed hosting rights as the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Region earning a first round bye. North Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Anderson or No. 5 seed Tusculum in the quarterfinal round depending on the winner of that game. Also earning a first-round bye was No. 2 seed Lincoln Memorial. The Railsplitters will take on No.3 seed Young Harris or No.6 seed Emmanuel on May 20 in the quarterfinals.

Teams participating in this year’s championship have been split into eight different regional sites. Regionals will be held between May 19-22.

