Local student surprised with horse-drawn ride home from school

ROCKWELL – Joyci Luna expected her mom to pick her up like it was a normal day of school on Tuesday, but she was surprised when her family rolled up to the school in a horse-drawn carriage.

The horses were there to celebrate her birthday. Luna had just turned 10 and her stepdad, Ed Tucker, decided to the horses out on a spin to make her day. The surprise was a commitment, too. It takes about an hour-and-a-half to get the carriage from home to the school. The family rode the carriage the entire way home.

“I’m just excited to be turning double digits,” Luna said.

Lunda, who likes to ride horses in her free time, said she was excited for the ride and that she would get to be with her family on the way.

“I know that they really love me and they did this all for me,” Luna said.

The carriage clopped through the car rider line as if it was any other vehicle. Luna hopped on and was promptly sprayed with silly string. They made a stop at the school’s spirit rock for a photo op before the family started their journey home.

Celeste Tucker, Luna’s mom, said the ride to the school felt fast and that she was excited because she knew Luna would be happy.

Ed Tucker has been driving horses his entire life. He started his business, Affordable Carriage Rides, as something to do on the side. He brings carriage out for events such as weddings and birthday parties. The horses, 14-year-old Jack and Jim, were both raised by Tucker.