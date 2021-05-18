Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by police car

SALISBURY — A pedestrian was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a police officer struck the man while responding to an attempted suicide call.

The accident occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Old Concord Road. A news release said Officer B.W. Jones was traveling eastbound when he struck the pedestrian near Gold Hill Drive, an area with few street lights. The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.

The pedestrian’s condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon. The officer was uninjured.

The State Highway Patrol was called to investigate. The officer was taken for a drug and alcohol screening as is standard practice when an officer is involved in a crash. SHP will complete the wreck investigation for any criminal charges, while Salisbury Police will complete an internal review to ensure no policy violations occurred.

In-car video was active when the accident happened and captured the incident, according to the news release.

Jones was hired in May 2018, assigned to Baker Team. The officer has no prior accidents or disciplinary issues.