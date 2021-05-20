May 20, 2021

  • 55°
Sebastian Aho scored twice Wednesday night as the Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead in their series with the Predators. (AP File Photo/Nick Wass)

Aho, Nedeljkovic lift Hurricanes past Predators, 3-0

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina’s penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

That lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday night.

Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for the shutout in his second playoff start. And he was under plenty of pressure considering the Hurricanes were called for nine penalties.

And yet, the Hurricanes — who had killed 22 of 23 penalties over the last nine games — turned away all seven power plays for the Predators despite playing without top-line defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

That helped Carolina cling to a 1-0 lead on Aho’s first-period goal, then Aho finally gave the Hurricanes some breathing room when he ran down a loose puck and scored an empty-netter at 19:07 of the third to make it 2-0.

Warren Foegele added a third goal in the final seconds, a rare success for Carolina against Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.

Saros finished with 28 saves for Nashville, which is 0 for 10 on the power play in the series.

The Hurricanes won Game 1 on Monday, scoring three times in the final 20 minutes to break open a 2-2 game. That game included the first for the Hurricanes since the easing of public-gathering restrictions in the state, clearing the way for 12,000 fans to attend and create a rowdy and loud home-ice edge.

This time, that crowd was treated to a physical, feisty and penalty-filled contest in which neither team missed many chances to shove or tug on an opponent’s jersey after the whistle.

SLAVIN’S STATUS

Slavin, a top-line defenseman for Carolina, has a lower-body injury that coach Rod Brind’Amour has said will essentially make him a game-time decision for the foreseeable future.

He played 21:25 of ice time on Monday but couldn’t go on Wednesday. That meant major minutes for defensemen Brett Pesce (28:01) and Brady Skjei (27:44) to grind through this one.

LINEUP TWEAKS

Nashville split up defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis from the top pairing, with Josi lined up with Alexandre Carrier and Ellis paired with Mattias Ekholm. Nashville also had winger Eeli Tolvanen back in the lineup after he sat in Game 1.

The Predators were without forward Calle Jarnkrok due to a non-COVID illness. Jarnkrok, who played 12:53 in Monday’s opener, is considered day-to-day.

STORM WARNING

Rapper Petey Pablo sounded the pregame storm-warning siren. The North Carolina native is best known for his “Raise Up” song, prominently referencing his home state, that plays after Hurricanes goals during home games.

Duke men’s basketball assistant coach Nolan Smith and PGA Tour professional Doc Redman, a Raleigh native, sounded the siren during the intermissions.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

‘Truly honored’: RSS names teacher, principal of the year

Local

Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

Business

Recent West Rowan grad wins state masonry competition, credits program

College

Duke will become third team in Power Five conference with woman as athletic director

High School

High school boys tennis: Three share county honors

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Salisbury Police chief talks use of force by officers

Kannapolis

Two familiar Kannapolis names emerge in mayor’s race

Education

Education briefs: Rotary Club scholarships value will more than triple over two years thanks to Stanback

Local

Car and bike show benefiting homeless veterans planned for fairgrounds Saturday

Coronavirus

New class action lawsuit filed against Salisbury nursing home alleges negligence, mismanagement of COVID-19

News

Broadband, education atop Cooper’s $5.7B virus aid proposals

Nation/World

Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation

Nation/World

House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

Nation/World

Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4M to hackers

Nation/World

Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ’em

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees death No. 306 from COVID-19

Local

Salisbury manager’s budget uses savings to balance revenues, has $47 million in expenditures

BREAKING NEWS

Parker, DiStefano named teacher, principal of the year

Crime

Woman dies after shooting on Gheen Road

Crime

College student charged in crash that killed Salisbury man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged for multiple drug crimes, failure to appear after traffic stop

Local

Salisbury Police chief details worsening crime trends, hiring troubles

Education

RSS getting an electric bus, clean diesel bus in pilot program