May 20, 2021

  • 55°

‘Truly honored’: RSS names teacher, principal of the year

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Wednesday named its teacher and principal of the year for the 2021-2022 school year in a virtual presentation.

Faculty and staff tuned in from across the district to hear the results of the annual contest. Superintendent Tony Watlington introduced the program and RSS Board of Education Chair Kevin Jones gave some comments as well.

“In a year like this, I wish we could give out thousands of these honors,” Jones said.

Sally Schultz, the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year, presented the new new awardee. Zebbie Bondurant, the previous principal of the year, presented her successor as well.

Todd Parker, a Salisbury High School social studies teacher, was selected as Teacher of the Year. Derek DiStefano, principal at Morgan Elementary School, was named Principal of the Year.

Parker has spent 26 years as an educator. He retired as principal at A.L. Brown High School in 2019, planning to leave the profession, but he missed the kids. The same year, he applied at Salisbury High, and this is his second year teaching there. At Salisbury, he is also a men’s track and field coach and assistant athletic director.

Parker said the school took a chance on him, and it has been the most gratifying work of his life.

“I worked for a principal a really long time,” Parker said. “I’ve been a principal of the year for a district. To be a teacher, the business of schools happens in the classroom, with kids.”

Parker said education is about the relationships between faculty and students.

During Wednesday’s award presentation via meeting software Zoom, Parker was on the school’s football field.

“It’s just an honor to be even thought of as a teacher, much less a teacher of the year,” Parker said. “Wow.”

DiStefano was not expecting to win, saying he thought fellow finalist Koontz Elementary Principal Nicole Buckner was the top candidate.

DiStefano is spearheading the effort to move the district toward cutting-edge, competency-based education methods on the school level. The methods teach students concept mastery at their own pace and the district is creating its own assessments to adopt the model.

He was in his office for the presentation, and his staff promptly bombarded him with streamers and confetti when he was told he won.

“I’m truly honored to even be considered for the award let alone to win it with the number of incredible principals and administrators we have in Rowan County,” DiStefano said.

On Thursday, both winners will get a visit from the “prize patrol” with donated prizes.

Parker will get a plaque from Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, $1,000 from Rowan Partners for Education, a round of golf for four at Country Club of Salisbury, a week at the N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching and $250 for his classroom via the Phillip J. Kirk Endowed Scholarship among other prizes.

DiStefano’s prizes include a vacation in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, donated by the Judy and Bobby McLaughlin, and a round of golf at the country club.

Both recipients will go on for consideration in regional contests.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

‘Truly honored’: RSS names teacher, principal of the year

Local

Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

Business

Recent West Rowan grad wins state masonry competition, credits program

College

Duke will become third team in Power Five conference with woman as athletic director

High School

High school boys tennis: Three share county honors

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Salisbury Police chief talks use of force by officers

Kannapolis

Two familiar Kannapolis names emerge in mayor’s race

Education

Education briefs: Rotary Club scholarships value will more than triple over two years thanks to Stanback

Local

Car and bike show benefiting homeless veterans planned for fairgrounds Saturday

Coronavirus

New class action lawsuit filed against Salisbury nursing home alleges negligence, mismanagement of COVID-19

News

Broadband, education atop Cooper’s $5.7B virus aid proposals

Nation/World

Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation

Nation/World

House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

Nation/World

Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4M to hackers

Nation/World

Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ’em

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees death No. 306 from COVID-19

Local

Salisbury manager’s budget uses savings to balance revenues, has $47 million in expenditures

BREAKING NEWS

Parker, DiStefano named teacher, principal of the year

Crime

Woman dies after shooting on Gheen Road

Crime

College student charged in crash that killed Salisbury man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged for multiple drug crimes, failure to appear after traffic stop

Local

Salisbury Police chief details worsening crime trends, hiring troubles

Education

RSS getting an electric bus, clean diesel bus in pilot program