Phil Kirk: Education Corps offers support for students

Leaders in our state’s education community have announced the formation of the North Carolina Education Corps, an effort to provide critical academic and social-emotional support to NC students as a response to the impact COVID-19 is having on students.

Comparable to the Peace Corps, the effort has initially recruited, trained and deployed 200+ Corps members to provide student support services, either virtually and/or in person, to school districts across the state. The first wave of Corps members have been deployed in 20 school districts since January. Additional members will be hired as funds become available.

The NC Education Corps, initially a project of the North Carolina State Board of Education and the Governor’s Office, has incorporated as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and has named its inaugural Board of Advisors and Board of Directors.

Former Gov. Jim Hunt and Jim Martin are serving as honorary chairs of the bi-partisan organization. Dr. Mike Ward, former State Superintendent, serves as chair and John-Paul Smith is executive director.

I am honored to serve on the Advisory Board as Chairman Emeritus of the State Board of Education. Among the other state leaders named to the Board include Peter Hans, UNC System President; Thomas Stith, NC Community Colleges System President; Dr. A. Hope Williams, President, North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities; Dr. Catherine Truitt, State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Caroline Farmer, Executive Director of North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, Office of the Governor; legislators, educators, and community leaders. There are 20 members on the Advisory Board which will meet three times per year, in addition to providing guidance and assistance between meetings.

Members of the Advisory Board will champion the program by raising the profile of the NC Education Corps. We will share ideas and ask questions and share best practices with the staff. We will also share ideas for fund-raising.

I am excited about working with education leaders to provide the funds and training for one-on-one tutoring for those young students who have fallen farther behind during COVID-19. This is a huge challenge but it is one which requires the best from all of us.

“North Carolina Education Corps has always been needed–and is needed now more than ever. We are proud of North Carolinians who are stepping up to support teachers and students in this difficult time, and we need all types of people to contribute to this effort,” Governors Hunt and Martin said in a joint statement.

Education Corps members include community college and university students, recent graduates, and retirees. They provide support to students by working as tutors and mentors as well as contact tracers during the past six months.

During the next school year, Education Corps members will work as high-impact literacy tutors grounded in the science of reading and reading instruction. They will work with K-3 students to improve phonemic awareness and phonics skills.

School districts can apply to participate through www.nceducationcorps.org. NCEC partners with local school districts to recruit, educate, and support Corps members who will work at least 10 hours per week from September 2021 through May 2022. Some will work as many as 29 hours per week. Compensation for the Corps members is provided through federal CARES Act funding, other emergency funding, and private donations. Those seeking paid positions as mentors and tutors can obtain an application through the website. Private funds have so far been received from the C. D. Spangler Foundation, Mebane Foundation, and the SECU Foundation.

Phil Kirk, native of Rowan County who lives in Raleigh, is a former teacher at Knox Middle School and Salisbury High School. He served in the state Senate and as chairman of the State Board of Education, 1997-2004), in addition to other state government positions.