May 20, 2021

Salisbury fire marshal: three dumpster fires ruled arson

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:58 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

SALISBURY — The fire and police departments are investigating cases of arson reported within minutes of each other on East Innes Street and Faith Road.

Fires were reported at Applebee’s Bar & Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings and FedEx Kinkos between 3:45 a.m.and 3:48 a.m. Tuesday. Applebee’s is located in the 200 block of Faith Road. Buffalo Wild Wings and FedEx are located in the 1500 and 1300 blocks of East Innes Street, respectively.

Salisbury Fire Marshal Terry Smith said all three fires were in or near metal dumpsters at the businesses. All three are also connected, Smith said.

Damage in each incident was minimal.

Smith said video footage shows someone setting the fires and that the case is still under investigation.

