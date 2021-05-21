May 21, 2021

Twelve charged after senior prank gets out of hand in Lincoln County

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 21, 2021

DENVER (AP) — Twelve North Carolina high school students have been charged for a senior prank that involved putting meat and eggs in the school’s vents, authorities said. The sheriff’s office estimates that the prank caused around $5,000 in damage.

Deputies responded to a call on Tuesday about vandalism at East Lincoln High School in Denver, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

School officials reported that buses and some areas inside the school building were covered with a sticky substance and glitter. Some type of meat and eggs were found in the HVAC system on the roof of the school.

Officials said school security video helped identify the students involved.

Warrants were issued for eight students who are 18 and juvenile petitions were filed against four younger ones, according to the sheriff’s office. The students were charged with trespassing, breaking and entering, and injury to property.

