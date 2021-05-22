Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill
GOLD HILL — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects from recent vehicle break-ins.
On Saturday, May 15, two white males were caught on camera at a small garage located at 13985 US 52 Highway, Gold Hill. The men broke multiple steering columns attempting to possibly take a vehicle. They were also seen at the Gold Hill Market and were possibly in a red Ford Focus.
If anyone could help identify them, contact Detective Joshua Simmons at 704-216-8662, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
