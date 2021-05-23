Driver Graduation

Travis Driver, of Salisbury, is proud to announce his graduation from Western Carolina University where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a minor in Professional Writing. He will attend Elon University School of Law in the Fall.

Travis is the son of Gail and Harold Driver of Salisbury and the grandson of Jean Daniel and the late Jerry Daniel of Mocksville and Harold Driver, Sr. and the late Ruth Driver of Rockwell.