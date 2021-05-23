Golf: Shuping/Taylor qualify for US Amateur 4-Ball match play

Logan Shuping

Staff report

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — East Rowan graduate Logan Shuping and former East Carolina teammate Blake Taylor have qualified for match play in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

Shuping and Taylor followed Saturday’s 65 with a 68 on Sunday and are one of the 32 sides advancing to match play. They tied for 13th at 10-under and will be seeded 14th for match play.

They’ll be in the 14 vs. 19 match Monday in the Round of 32.

The 11 teams that finished at 135 are in a playoff early today and six will move on to the match play portion of the tournament.

The team of Salisbury graduate Alex Nianouris and former Davidson College teammate Ralph Blasey shot 66-76 — 142.