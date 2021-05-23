High school basketball: Mitchell will continue career at Franklin Prep Academy

By Mike London

SPENCER — North Rowan senior Kendal Mitchell will continue his basketball career and education as a post-graduate student at Franklin Prep Academy.

Mitchell is the son of Andrew Mitchell, former coach of the North Rowan boys, Salisbury girls and Livingstone women’s basketball teams.

Kendal averaged a modest 4.7 points per game for the Cavaliers in a COVID-shortened season, but he’s come a long way. This was the first season in which he was in the regular rotation for coach Jason Causby.

Mitchell’s 3-point shooting and defense helped the Cavaliers overcome a 1-5 start to finish 6-6.

“When COVID shut things down, some guys got jobs and went to work, some guys didn’t do anything, and some guys worked on their game,” Causby said. “Kendal worked on his game. He’s improved a lot. He’s a long, high-energy guy and he can disrupt defensively.”

Mitchell has beaten very long odds to be where he is.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 3 years old, and the Mitchells didn’t know if he would be able to enjoy a normal life, much less be a basketball player.

“He was in the hospital for three weeks and we didn’t know if he’d be able to walk and talk,” Andrew Mitchell said. “But he was a blessing child, and my wife (Sandra) did a great job throughout his youth of getting him to all of his doctor’s appointments.”

It took years before Mitchell was running normally.

“He had a very wide gait,” his father said. “Running took a lot of therapy and a lot of work on his part.”

Now the Mitchells are preparing to celebrate Kendal’s graduation. Their joy grew when they found a place for him to extend his playing career. Basketball is what he loves most.

“You hear all the horror stories about the post-grad basketball programs,” Andrew said. “I had doubts until I went and saw Franklin Prep in person. It’s a really good situation. He’ll be going to classes and living in a nice apartment, as well as getting the opportunity to play basketball. My wife approved of Franklin Prep, and it wasn’t easy to win her over. This her baby, and he’s leaving the nest.”

Franklin Prep is about 15 minutes from Clemson University. It’s the same school where former North Rowan star Brevin Goodlett went for a year before he signed with Bluefield State.

“My older children (Marcus and Alexis) are college graduates, and Kendal always had the goal to go to college, as well,” Andrew said. “The struggle has been much greater for him, but he’s a fighter.”