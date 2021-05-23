Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis has unveiled its slate of summer concerts, movies and fireworks at Village and Veterans parks.

Among this year’s performers are Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T’s and the Charlotte Symphony. Movies include fan favorites like The Sandlot and Toy Story 4.

The events will be held from May to August and are free to the public. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lawn chairs are welcome, but pets and smoking are not. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.

All Village Park concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, June 19 – Too Much Sylvia (fireworks)

Wednesday, June 30 – Charlotte Symphony (fireworks)

Saturday, July 10 – Uncle Kracker

Saturday, July 31 – Plain White T’s

Saturday, August 7 – Jo Dee Messina (fireworks)

The concerts at Veterans Park will be on Thursdays at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

May 27 – Cassette Rewind

June 10 – Tim Clark Band

July 8 – Band of Oz

August 12 – The Embers

Movies will be shown at Village Park on Fridays at 8:45 p.m. on the following dates:

May 21 – The Sandlot

June 4 – Frozen 2

June 25 – Jumanji: The Next Level

July 23 – Toy Story 4

August 13 – Avengers Endgame

An event schedule can be downloaded at www.kannapolisnc.gov or found on the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.