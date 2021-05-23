May 23, 2021

  • 73°

Library Notes: Extra, Extra! You can get news through Rowan Public Library

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

By Jim Whalen
Rowan Public Library

With so many ways to get information now, the days of only getting news in print are long gone. While many folks still prefer to get their newspapers delivered to their homes, or come the library and peruse our periodicals section. Many now utilize the internet, which has its own set of concerns. Some people have only one or two trusted and favored sites, such as the Salisbury Post. Others utilize several sources cast a wide net in the search of information both local and worldwide. Information literacy is a hot topic; especially on the internet, which can be very much like the wild, wild West, with very little oversight or accountability when it comes to factual information.

News aggregators are software or websites that compile news stories based on certain parameters. The most common example is Google News. You can view news stories in the categories of U.S., world, business, science, entertainment, etc. Users can also search news stories for specific topics or localities. One problem is the links may go to a site that is not free. Many times the desired article is from Wall Street Journal or New York Times, both of which may provide a few initial free articles, but then require a paid subscription.

Many people get frustrated by the addition of subscription requirements on the websites of news sources. The past years have been very hard on the news publishing industries. Between 2004 and 2014, 1,800 newspapers, as well as many magazines closed, as people started going online for their news instead of print. But for some national newspapers, there is another option. Both the Wall Street Journal and New York Times are on NC LIVE and can be accessed free with your Rowan Public Library card number and PIN. You can read those papers from the comfort of your home. Rowan Public Library patrons can also access many magazines for free through the North Carolina Digital Library. They are always available and easy to read in their entirety. Log on our website, rowanpubliclibrary.org and enjoy a relaxing time with your pleasure reading. If you have questions about information literacy, and how to evaluate information or websites you find online, or if you have questions about accessing digital resources, RPL librarians are here to assist.

Jim Whalen is an employee at Rowan Public Library.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

National Guard mission to provide security ending at Capitol

News

Hines-Schmoll Engagement

Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia

David Freeze

Gotta’ Run: Frank Adams Jr. has the family genes

Nation/World

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Crime

Woman charged with striking ex-boyfriend in head with baseball bat

Faith

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Crime

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Nation/World

Prospects for $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal look more in doubt

Crime

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

High School

West picks up key baseball victory, 7-4 over East