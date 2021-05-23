Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers fall to 2-16

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers closed a series with the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday with a 4-2 loss.

Kannapolis (2-16) got eight hits, with James Beard, Benyamin Bailey and Johnabiell Laureano accounting for two apiece.

Attendance was announced as 2,422.

Kannapolis is off on Monday and starts a six-game road series against the Carolina Mudcats (Zebulon) on Tuesday. The Mudcats are 10-8.