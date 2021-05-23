May 23, 2021

Three Rivers Land Trust hosts first Yadkin River kayak camping event

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

More than 60 people boarded their kayaks and canoes and paddled down the Yadkin River during the first Three Rivers Land Trust kayak camping event.

The group launched in Davie County, camped in Rowan County, and wrapped up the trip in Davidson County at Yadkin River Park. Three Rivers Land Trust board member Ben Fisher volunteered as a guide for the paddle, saying the first thru paddle was an overwhelming success.

“Land Trust members and supporters from as far away as Michigan and Florida came together to experience the natural beauty of the Yadkin and support our conservation efforts along its banks,” Fisher said.

Several YouTube content creators who highlight wilderness adventures joined the group and filmed this momentous occasion. Shane Dublin, YouTube personality for Monkey-N-Around and manager at Rock Outdoors, said, “We were all blown away with the hard work that the TRLT staff put into organizing this event. From the food to boater safety everything was phenomenal! We cannot wait for our next Three Rivers Land Trust paddle trip.” 

It was the perfect opportunity to showcase the unique wilderness that North Carolina’s Piedmont has to offer, said Stephen Black, owner of Row Co River Adventures.

“It is a natural partnership to combine ecotourism with the group that works to protect our access to outdoor recreation,” Black said. 

Other partners included New Sarum Brewery, Rock Outdoors, Roland’s Backyard BBQ, Carrol Fisher Construction, TRIP for Davidson County Foundation, Ink ‘n Stitches, TRLT Sportsman Access member, Ed Moore and TRLT Yadkin Chapter members, Natalie Hunsucker and Doug Holzman.

North Carolina’s Piedmont and Sandhills provide unique opportunities for outdoor recreation. From hiking the Uwharrie National Forest to paddling the Yadkin River, there is truly something for everyone. It is the mission of Three Rivers Land Trust to connect the people that appreciate this land we love to our local conservation efforts. 

To become a member and support TRLT in their conservation mission, contact Michael Fulk, associate director, at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org

