May 24, 2021

  • 86°
Submitted photo This photograph of Freedom, coming in for a landing, was taken in 2019 on the shores of Lake Erie near Conneaut, Ohio, where Freedom likes to spend his summers. Bald eagles don't usually have their distinctive white heads until they are about 5 years old. Freedom, hatched at Dan Nicholas Park in Rowan County, was 3 years old in this photo

Ask Us: What happened to bald eagle hatched at Dan Nicholas Park in 2016?

By Natalie Anderson

Published 6:44 am Monday, May 24, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — After tracking young bald eagle Freedom’s travels across the nation for years, an unfortunate equipment failure has prevented Animal Services Director Bob Pendergrass and others from tracking those travels since early February.

Freedom, an eaglet born to bald eagles Liberty and Justice at Dan Nicholas Park in 2016, was transferred and fostered at Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville, which placed Freedom in an environment where he could be raised to maturity before a release into the wild later that year.

Pendergrass uses a smartphone application called “Animal Tracker” to follow Freedom’s travels over the last 12 months, 14 days or 24 hours. The app can track anything from domestic cats to blue whales.

Anyone with the app can search for Freedom to view his travels. The latest comments on the app from people across the southeastern U.S. who have kept up with Freedom also question his whereabouts since Feb. 2.

Pendergrass said it had become evident Freedom developed a routine and a few favorite spots to frequent.

Since his release, and in keeping with his name, Pendergrass said, Freedom has traveled thousands of miles — as far north as Quebec, Canada, and as far south as Georgia. He spends a lot of time in West Virginia and summers at Lake Erie — near the Pennsylvania and Ohio border.

“I usually checked every couple days,” Pendergrass said. “It wasn’t unusual for him to fly a hundred miles in the middle of the night.”

But Pendergrass and other app users have been unable to view Freedom’s travels since Feb. 2 due to an equipment failure. Pendergrass doesn’t yet know what caused the disconnection, but it’s conceivable a new set of feathers is covering the solar-powered tracker or it has been impacted by water.

Days before Freedom went offline, Pendergrass found him on a lake just south of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

But Pendergrass believes Freedom may have become the father of another eaglet because it seems he has made a nest at Lake Hartwell, a man-made reservoir bordering Georgia and South Carolina and encompassing parts of the Savannah, Tugaloo and Seneca rivers. Pendergrass said 5 years old is when eagles reach full maturity and begin breeding, which is typically done in the late winter months. Freedom’s travels show he spent a lot of time at the lake in November and December before leaving and returning a few times before Feb. 2, which may indicate he was making a nest there.

Pendergrass is hopeful, however, that a photographer named Chuck Anderson, who has captured some photos of Freedom used on the Animal Tracker app, will come across the eagle one day soon and provide the world with a photo of his whereabouts. Richard McBride, a photographer from Ohio, has also photographed Freedom as he’s traveled to the Lake Erie and northern Ohio area.

“The fact that this equipment ran for five years was quite impressive, and we did learn a lot about this eagle’s movement,” Pendergrass said.

Is it legal to preach on the streets of Salisbury?

City attorney Graham Corriher says it is.

The “public forum doctrine” is a tool used when evaluating the practice of free speech and the constitutionality of speech restrictions on government property. Courts utilize this tool to determine whether groups have access to engage in free speech or expression on such property.

There are three categories of government property for the purposes of speech and expression activities, including traditional public forums, limited public forums and nonpublic forums. The streets of Salisbury are considered a “traditional public forum,” which means the city’s authority to adopt regulations affecting speech is limited, Corriher said. Therefore, the city cannot regulate preaching on its public streets. Instead, city leaders can only adopt reasonable time, place and manner restrictions on speech.

“That is not to say that other regulations do not affect someone’s ability to speak, or do anything for that matter, in certain locations,” Corriher said. “For instance, there are traffic regulations for the safety of pedestrians that restrict them being in or on the actual streets regardless of whether they are preaching or not, according to North Carolina General Statute 20-174.”
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

State will offer $25 card for COVID-19 vaccines in Rowan, other counties

News

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper issues executive order to encourage increase in employment

Ask Us

Ask Us: What happened to bald eagle hatched at Dan Nicholas Park in 2016?

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with weapons, drug possession

Education

China Grove, Landis hold parade for graduating seniors

Crime

Salisbury man indicted on heroin trafficking charges

Crime

Atlanta woman extradited from Rowan County for armed robbery, kidnapping

Nation/World

National Guard mission to provide security ending at Capitol

News

Hines-Schmoll Engagement

Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia

David Freeze

Gotta’ Run: Frank Adams Jr. has the family genes