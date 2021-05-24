May 24, 2021

  • 86°

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with weapons, drug possession

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Monday, May 24, 2021

SALISBURY – A Salisbury man on Saturday was allegedly found in possession of multiple concealed weapons and drugs.

Timothy Adrian Harmon, 25, was charged with felony weapons and drug charges, according to a magistrate’s order. Among the charges are three counts of felony carrying a concealed gun.

Harmon was charged for concealing three firearms. Two are only listed as Smith and Wessons while the third specifies a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard, a model of .380-caliber handgun. Harmon was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm because the Bodyguard was allegedly stolen.

Harmon also was allegedly found in possession of 3.5 grams of cocaine and an unspecified amount of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. He was also charged with misdemeanor aggravated possession for possession of the three firearms and marijuana.

In other warrants:

• Joseph David Lineberry, 35, of Salisbury, was charged with felony first degree statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a child on Friday.

A warrant for Lineberry’s arrest lists the date of the offenses as April 25.

• Richard Kasey Webb, 32, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor resisting a public officer on Saturday.

Webb was allegedly found in possession of a stolen Toyota truck and refused to comply with orders to place his hands behind his back by a Rowan County Sheriff deputy. The deputy used force to get Webb’s hands behind his back, placed him in handcuffs and the back of a patrol vehicle.

Webb then allegedly escaped the patrol vehicle and attempted to flee while handcuffed.

• Deana Corne, 34, of Kannapolis, was charged with Felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday. Corne was allegedly found in possession of the drug and a glass pipe with burnt residue.

• Johnathan Paul Mayers, 43, of Gold Hill, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Friday.

• Anne Blomeley, 38, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony larceny by employee on Friday in connection to an April 30 incident. Blomeley allegedly stole toys from Walmart.

• Cody Ryan Fox, 24, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday in connection to a Tuesday incident. Fox was allegedly found in possession of a stolen Toyota Camry and a Colt firearm after previously being convicted of a felony in 2019.

• William Howard Hannah, 49, of Landis, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule six controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday. Hannah was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, cotton balls, a plastic bag and a digital scale.

• Christopher Ray Buiwe, 33, of Albermarle, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny by changing a price tag and misdemeanor second degree trespassing on Friday.

Buiwe allegedly moved the price tag from one piece of merchandise to another. He was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and was also charged with misdemeanor larceny in connection to the May 13 theft of $149 in merchandise from Home Depot.

• Blake Chanler Baker, 23, of Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

Baker allegedly tried to steal “various merchandise” from Walmart and was found in possession of cocaine, a plastic straw and plastic container.

• Tammy McMahan Peeler, 48, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

• Michael Wayne Horne, 38, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia on Sunday.

• Jeffrey Edward Parson, 56, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. Parson was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

• Johnny Eugene Jones, 32, of Cleveland, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday. Jones was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and a glass pipe with residue.

• Solomon McCall, 26, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday. McCall was allegedly found in possession of heroin, a straw with residue and burnt foil. He was later allegedly discovered with a foil wrapper containing white powder and a glass pipe on jail premises.

