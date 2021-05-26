May 26, 2021

Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers crunched

By Post Sports

Published 3:18 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Staff report

ZEBULON — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers lost 23-7 to the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday in the first game of a six-game series.

No touchdowns, but there were five home runs for the home team at Five County Stadium.

Five Kannapolis hurlers generally took a pounding, as Carolina batters went 20-for-46.

Kannapolis got homers from Jose Rodriguez and James Beard.

Attendance was announced as 1,591.

Kannapolis is 2-17. The Mudcats are 11-8.

 

