Education briefs: RCCC names work-based learning student of the year

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College student Anne-Marie Baccus has been selected as the college’s 2020-2021 work-based learning student of the year for exceptional internship performance.

Baccus returned to college to begin a new career and is enrolled in the associate in applied science program in business administration and human resources management. She has interned with the Human Resources Department at Rowan-Cabarrus for three semesters.

“These internships allow students to explore careers and increase their marketability after graduation,” said Tena Pair, Rowan-Cabarrus work-based learning internship developer. “Students can increase their self-confidence and develop skills that build their resume, and some are even hired permanently by the companies where they intern.”

The college’s work-based learning program integrates classroom instruction with real-work experience, and students are able to earn academic credit while learning to perform relevant duties in their field of interest.

“An internship can be a great tool to reach your career goals and help you decide if your major is what you really want to pursue when you graduate,” Baccus said. “I’ve seen how just how important teamwork is in human resources, and everyone I’ve worked with has been helpful. No question I asked was dumb, and they made me feel like a part of the team. I’m a little sad that I can’t stay.”

Baccus plans to pursue a career in human resources with a local company once she completes her degree at Rowan-Cabarrus.

“Anne-Marie Baccus is a motivated student who gives her all, and she is very deserving of this award,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “She is a great example of the success that students can achieve from participating in internships, and I know she will go on to find success.”

Center for Environment at Catawba offers summer explorations for teens

Drones and biodiversity, vernal pools, climate justice and wilderness survival.

High school students can learn about these and other topics in a new series of one-day workshops offered during June and July by the Center for the Environment at Catawba College in Salisbury.

Called summer explorations, the sessions for students ages 14-17 will introduce participants to a variety

of environmental areas taught by Catawba professors.

“While we couldn’t hold our annual National Environmental Summit for High School Students because of COVID-19, we wanted to offer a number of day-long workshops for teenagers,” says Dr. John Wear, the center’s executive director. “These sessions will guide the students through an exploration of environmental topics led by outstanding faculty including Dr. Luke Dollar, Dr. Andrew Jacobson, Mrs. Lisa Pope and Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid.”

Wear will also be leading one of the sessions.

“Students respond well to the experiential learning we offer,” Wear says. “It allows them to learn through exploration and discovery.”

Students may choose one or more workshops, but an application is required for every workshop the student would like to attend. Each session, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., costs $50, which includes lunch. Financial assistance is available. Students may visit www.Catawba.edu/explorations to apply or call 704.637.4727 for more information about the workshops or the financial assistance.

Rowan 4-H receives foundation grants

SALISBURY – Rowan County 4-H has been awarded two grants from foundations totaling $4,100 in funding.

4-H was awarded a $1,700 grant from foundation the local Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation to develop its electric program. The program teaches students about electricity and provides hands-on learning.

The other grant is $2,400 from the NRA Foundation to purchase ammunition and clay targets for the 4-H shooting sports clubs.