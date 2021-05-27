North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Caroline Elizabeth Nance

Parents: Robert and Beth Nance

Elementary and middle schools: North Hills Christian School

College and expected major: N.C. State University to major in biology with a minor in nutrition.

Career goal: Become a flight surgeon, and eventually an astronaut.

Letter sports and top three club leadership positions: Varsity cheer and volleyball

Leadership positions: Drum major, Junior Civitan leader, Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle leader

Activities outside of school: Working at Barnhardt Jewelers, volunteering and planning activities at Bethamy Retirement Center.

Defining moment: This is a hard one! I feel like every life lesson I have had or important moment has been defining. If I had to chose, though, I would say deciding to stay at North Hills for high school was an extremely important moment. It has allowed me to have the leadership and community involvement opportunities that I have had. Along with that, the faculty, staff and my peers have all had such a large impact on my character and personality today. These past four years at NHCS have been quite defining, and I am so thankful for them!

The secret to your high school success: I think the secret to my high school success has been communication with peers, teachers, and my guidance counselor. Realizing I had people who were there to help, support, and motivate me to do my best allowed me to not only strive for success, but to feel accomplished knowing I was doing everything I could. Also making it a point to do things that are hard, and to put forth that extra effort has really made a difference in my life!

If I had $10 million, I would: Pay off my student loans, as well as establish scholarship foundations in my parents’ name because they have always been so passionate about making education accessible. I would also make contributions to Doctors Without Borders, because I believe the medical progress and accessibility they are providing is incredibly important. With the rest, I would invest in an endowment fund with the purpose of educating young women in STEM.