Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - North Rowan High School's All-County Scholars, left to right: Abby Smith, Anna Everhart, Cheyenne Hailey and Madisyn Smith.

North Rowan High School All-County Scholars

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Cheyenne Hailey

Parents: Lonzy and Karen Hill 

Elementary and middle schools: Southwest Elementary School, Erwin and North Middle School

College and expected major: I plan to attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College for about a year for my prerequisites, then hopefully transfer to N.C. State to acquire my doctor of veterinary medicine degree.

Defining moment: Whenever I got out of foster care when I was around 16 years old. This was when it seemed like things were finally going right in my life, and I was hopeful for my future. 

The secret to your high school success: The reason that I was successful in high school was by taking the academic opportunities available to me, such as AP and community college courses, and making school my No. 1 priority.

If I had $10 million: I would make sure that my family and I are financially set for the future. 

Madisyn Smith

Parents: Misty and Michael Smith

Elementary and middle schools: North Hills Christian School and North Rowan Elementary School, North Rowan Middle School

College and expected major: UNC Wilmington and major in biology with a focus in health science

Career goal: Cosmetic surgeon

Letter sports: Cheerleading 

Outside school: Working as a CNA and enjoying time outside.

Defining moment: Earning my CNA in high school was a defining moment in my life and validated my desire to go into medicine.

Secret to your high school success: Discipline and motivation 

If I had $10 million: I would help fund Rowan-Salisbury Schools and further education opportunities within the community. 

Abby Smith

Parents: Terry and Amy Smith

Elementary and middle schools: North Rowan Elementary School and North Rowan Middle School

College and expected major: Appalachian State University, nursing

Career goal: My career goal is to be a pediatric ICU Nurse at a children’s hospital.

Letter sports and leadership positions: Cheerleading, senior class president, Key Club vice president, member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ leadership team.

Outside school: Active member at Oakdale Baptist Church and babysitter for local families

Defining moment: Becoming a certified nurse aide

The secret to your high school success: Stay on top of all of your work and don’t procrastinate.

If I had $10 million: I would donate it to support mission work in both America and in other countries.

Anna Everhart

Parents: Carol and Kelly Everhart

Elementary and middle schools: North Rowan Elementary School and North Rowan Middle School

College and expected major: I am attending N.C. State University to major in biomedical engineering.

Career goal: I would like to be a physician assistant.

Letter sports and leadership positions: I have lettered in volleyball, softball, women’s golf and cheerleading. I was elected student body president, Key Club president, and National Technical Honor Society president this year.

Outside school: I am a very active member in the St. John’s Lutheran Church youth group as well as working as a CNA at Trinity Oaks.

Defining moment: Attending the ELCA National Youth Gathering in Houston the summer of 2018. This was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to build friendships and further my relationship with God.

The secret to your high school success: To not stress about things I can’t control. COVID offered many opportunities to me that would not have been possible in a normal year.

If I had $10 million: I would first tithe to my church. I would put the rest of the money in a savings account to have when I needed it and pay off any debts any of my family members have.

