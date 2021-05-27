May 27, 2021

Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Rowan County Early College All-County Scholar MacKenzie Rippey.

Rowan County Early College All-County Scholar

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

MacKenzie Rippey

Parents: Joyce and Darrin Darling.

Elementary and middle schools: Landis Elementary and Corriher-Lipe Middle School

College and expected major: University of North Carolina at Greensboro, psychology

Career goal: I am not sure what field I want to specialize in, but I know I want to do something with psychology.

Senior project: This was not required for Rowan County Early College.

Leadership positions: Rowan County Early College does not have sports, and I was not a leader in any of my clubs. However, I was involved in Red Cross, Junior Civitan, and National Honors Society.

Activities outside school: I volunteered at the Horse Protection Society through much of high school, I also try to help at my church when I can.

Defining moment: I think the most defining moment in my life was when I got in a wreck because I realized how short life can be, so I started deciding to make the most of my life by spending it doing things that make me happy.

The secret to your high school success: There is no secret because success comes in many forms. I strongly believe that success in school is not based on grades, but on whether you achieved your personal goals. I may have done “well” academically, but that alone is not a success to me. Going into high school, I wanted to set a firm foundation for college, and to make friends.

If I had $10 million: I would donate some of it. I would also give some to my parents to thank them for everything they have done for me. I would then put the rest of the money into savings, so it can accumulate interest. I would probably spend some of it on personal expenses, but I would try to save it to send my kids off to college.

