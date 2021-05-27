Salisbury High School All-County Scholars

Clara Brown

Parents: Emily Ford and Charlie Brown

Elementary and middle schools: Koontz Elementary School and Knox Middle School

College and expected major: I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I was accepted into their school of

education to major in elementary education and participate in the middle childhood/early adolescence content-focused minor program.

Career goal: My career goal is to receive my teaching certifications in middle childhood and early adolescence education. I plan to teach a science-based class in a middle school. I hope to then start a greenhouse and teach a class where students can be involved in the process of growing their own food.

Letter sports and leadership positions: I was on the varsity women’s soccer, varsity women’s golf, and varsity women’s swim team. I served as environmental club co-president and I am a member of Junior Civitan and Key Club.

Outside activities: Lifeguard at J.F Hurley YMCA. Youth leadership in the N.C. Episcopal Diocese

Defining moment: A defining moment in my life was finally accepting myself for who I am. Accepting myself drew me closer to my family and friends.

The secret to your high school success: The secret to my high school success was working many late nights and early mornings. Putting in the work to study and turn my work in on time helped me to succeed in each class, as well as asking a lot of questions! It doesn’t hurt to ask if the test you are about to take can be a group test.

If I had $10 million, I would: Probably ask CBS to make me the host of Survivor. I am a big fan. I would donate the rest to Rowan-Salisbury Schools in support of the public schools I attended, which helped to make me who I am today.

Piper Elizabeth Muire

Parents: Ed and Mindy Muire

Elementary and middle schools: Hurley Elementary School, West Rowan Middle School and Knox Middle School.

College and expected major: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to major in business administration.

Career goal: Work in a business that focuses on improving the lives of others.

Letter sports and leadership positions: Varsity women’s soccer, chief junior marshal, senior class vice president, Jr. Rotarian, and member of National Honor Society

Outside of school: Charlotte Independence Soccer Club player and volunteer coach. Weekly volunteer at Rowan Helping Ministries clothing closet and food pantry.

Defining moment: Making the decision to not play soccer in college and subsequently being accepted into my top academic school.

The secret to your high school success: Pay attention in class and always give 110% into your work! Also, find the balance between sports, friends and academics.

If I had $10 million, I would: Travel the world and give back to others.