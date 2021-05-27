Shoutouts: East’s Landon Mayhew named Goodnight Scholar
Landon Jeffrey Mayhew, son of Jeff and Karen Mayhew of Gold Hill, has been selected as a Goodnight Scholar at North Carolina State University.
The Goodnight Scholars Program is committed to the scholarship recipients’ personal, professional and academic development with full funding of their undergraduate education, comprehensive programming and enrichment opportunities. The program was founded to assist outstanding North Carolina high school students majoring in STEM disciples at North Carolina State University.
Landon is a graduate of East Rowan High School where he was Student Body president, Key Club president, a member of Honors Chorus, National Honors Society, Junior Civitan, and a Civitan Scholar.
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to host drive-in movies
SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will hold two Friday night drive-in movie events June 4 and June 11, featuring “Trolls:... read more