May 28, 2021

  • 66°

ACC baseball tournament: Duke makes it to semifinals on walk-off homer

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — Michael Rothenberg hit a walk-off home run to help No. 9 seed Duke secure a spot in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Miami on Thursday.

Rothenberg flipped his bat after his second homer in two days, and pounded his chest five times before getting a Gatorade shower at home plate.

Duke (31-20) trailed 2-0 before tying it in the seventh. RJ Schreck singled off the wall in right field to begin the bottom of the seventh and Peter Matt followed with a double down the right-field line. Rothenberg tied it with a single up the middle that went off the glove of pitcher Spencer Bodanza.

Duke starter Jack Carey struck out eight in six innings, and Marcus Johnson (5-3) added three strikeouts in three innings.

Jake Smith struck out six in a five-inning start for Miami (32-19), which faces Florida State today.

Justyn-Henry Malloy scored on an error by center fielder Luke Brown in the bottom of the 12th inning and second-seeded Georgia Tech beat No. 7 seed Louisville 9-8.

Georgia Tech (30-22), which advanced to the semifinals on Saturday, entered 0-19 this season when trailing after seven innings.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

Local

With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward

Local

From Batmobiles to BattleBots, Ted Walters has helped build it all

Local

County manager’s budget projects higher revenues, $55 million in capital funding for RSS

Education

Graduation and 2021 All-County Scholars

Local

Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

Education

North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Education

Graduation column: Remember this year’s lessons

High School

He’s on first … and she’s on second: Yang fits right in with Salisbury baseball team

Education

District hiring four times more teachers for expanded summer school

Education

East Rowan High School All-County Scholars