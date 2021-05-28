Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

SALISBURY – A man and a woman with addresses outside of Rowan County were charged with felony drug offenses after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Gary Marquies Smith, 33, of Jonesville, and Jordan Nicole Douglas, 22, of Jamestown, were both charged with possession of a schedule four controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for use, storage or sale of controlled substances.

The charges stem from a report to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious vehicle driving in the area of Old Wood Lane. A deputy found the vehicle traveling toward Salisbury on West Innes Street and ran the vehicle’s plate number. The registered vehicle owner had an expired license. Smith was driving the vehicle.

Maj. John Sifford of the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy found an outstanding warrant for second-degree trespassing in Surry County after checking Smith’s license. Smith was placed under arrest and advised the arresting officer there were needles in his car for his diabetic girlfriend and nothing else, Sifford said.

A K-9 indicated narcotics were in the car, and Douglas told the officers there was a blunt in the car, too. The vehicle was searched, and the officers found the blunt, a bottle with 10 pills of Xanax, a digital scale and three cell phones.

Before the officers left with Smith, Douglas allegedly dropped a bag containing 178 Xanax. She was charged as well.

In other crime reports:

• An assault was reported on the 100 block of East 11th Street on Wednesday.

• Hit and run property damage totaling $200 was reported on the 900 block of Klumac Road on Wednesday.

• An officer was called to keep the peace for an employee termination due to alleged embezzlement at the Speedwash laundromat at 1337 West Innes St. on Wednesday.

• Fraud was reported by N.C. Diesel Performance of Mt. Ulla after a bad check.

• Automobile accessories were stolen from Alexander Ham Company in China Grove on Monday, and the incident was reported on Tuesday.

• A drug overdose was reported on Celestial Drive on Tuesday.

• An assault was reported on the 1300 block of Webb Road on Tuesday.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Lowder Road on Tuesday.

• A man was reported for trespassing on the 400 block of Grace Church Road on Tuesday.

• A victim called Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to report fraud on Tuesday.

• The sheriff’s office received a report of misuse of 911 on Tuesday.