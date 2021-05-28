College baseball: Indians roll in regional opener

Staff report

TIGERVILLE, S.C. —Veteran Catawba lefty Bryan Ketchie dodged a hail of bullets early and wound up pitching eight innings in Thursday’s opener in the Southeast Regional Tournament.

Ketchie’s poised effort and the big bat of Hunter Shepherd, who went 4-for-4, propelled the top-seeed Indians to a 10-2 victory over No. 6 seed Columbus State.

Ketchie allowed six singles in the first two innings, but Columbus State could only get one run.

Then Catawba took charge with a four-run bottom of the second. Lee Poteat opened the inning with a double, and Bryce Butler singled in the run that made it 1-all. Luke Spiva’s two-out, two-run double was probably the biggest hit of the game. Shepherd’s RBIs single made it 4-1.

Ketchie settled in and started mowing down hitters, and the Indians (33-9) blew it open with a five-run fourth. Cameron Mills had a two-run single. Shepherd produced a two-run double, and Jeremy Simpson singled home a run for a 9-1 lead.

Robert Brooks hit a solo homer in the fifth for Columbus State (29-15), his 22nd of the season.

Catawba tacked on one more in the eighth for the final margin.

Ketchie (10-1) allowed nine hits, walked one and struck out six.

Tyrese Hearst pitched the ninth for the Indians, who were seeing their first action in a month.

Catawba takes on host North Greenville today at 3 p.m.

North Greenville lost to Wingate 6-4 and Mount Olive topped UNC Pembroke 7-6 in the other games on the first day.