High school girls soccer: Accolades for Hornets

Staff report

Three Salisbury girls have made the All-State team for 2A public schools chosen by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.

Seniors Lillie Rusher and Piper Muire are All-State, along with junior Sutton Webb.

It’s the second time the Hornets have had three All-State players in the sport. In 2018, Julia Honeycutt, Rusher and Muire were chosen for the team.

Salisbury coach Matt Parrish also reported that Rusher and Muire have accepted invitations to play in July’s East-West All-Star Game.

They’ll be the first Hornets to compete in the girls soccer game.