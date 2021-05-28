May 28, 2021

  • 66°
This map shows an update to the state's COVID-19 alert system published Thursday.

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

SALISBURY — When state health officials updated the county alert system for COVID-19 on Thursday, Rowan County was just one step away from being among the best performing in the state.

Largely caused by decreases in the number of positives reported daily, Rowan County found itself in the “moderate,” or light yellow, tier, the second-best in the state’s COVID-19 county alert system. Five counties found themself in the “low impact,” or green, tier. There were 45 in the same tier as Rowan.

The tiers are determined through a combination of number of new positives, percent of tests returning positive and impact on hospitals.

The update showed 131.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the previous two weeks in Rowan County. The percent of cases returning positive in the previous two weeks is 4.7%. Local hospitals are only slightly impacted by COVID-19, according to the alert system.

Of neighboring communities, only Stanly County is in the same tier as Rowan. Most neighboring communities are one tier worse — in the “significant,” or yellow, category.

If the percent of tests returning positive drops below 3% or the impact on local hospitals improves further, Rowan county could move into the state’s best tier for COVID-19 spread.

In other local COVID-19 data:

• Rowan County has seen 17,026 positives reported since the start of the pandemic and 306 deaths. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

• Hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region on Thursday were 152, a number that’s steadily decreased in the previous month.

• The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says there are two outbreaks at congregate living facilities — the N.C. State Veterans Home on the campus of the Salisbury VA and Hands LLC, a residential care facility. The state continues to count a cluster at Granite Quarry Elementary School as active, too.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

Local

With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward

Local

From Batmobiles to BattleBots, Ted Walters has helped build it all

Local

County manager’s budget projects higher revenues, $55 million in capital funding for RSS

Education

Graduation and 2021 All-County Scholars

Local

Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

Education

North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Education

Graduation column: Remember this year’s lessons

High School

He’s on first … and she’s on second: Yang fits right in with Salisbury baseball team

Education

District hiring four times more teachers for expanded summer school

Education

East Rowan High School All-County Scholars