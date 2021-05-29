College baseball: Love gets win

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Former West Rowan star Austin Love was the winning pitcher as North Carolina beat N.C. State 9-6 in an ACC Tournament game played on Friday.

N.C. State had already secured a berth in the semifinals. The Wolfpack advanced along with Georgia Tech, Duke and Virginia.

Love (8-4) was staked to an early 8-0 lead and allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked four. He threw 110 pitches.

Attendance was 7, 291 at Truist Field.

UNC (27-25) still could get a bid to the NCAA Tournament.