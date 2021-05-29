Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers are 2-20
Staff report
ZEBULON — Things have to get better for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at some point — but not just yet.
A 6-1 road loss to the Carolina Mudcats (14-8) at Five County Stadium on Friday sank the Cannon Ballers to 2-20.
The Mudcats took charge early.
DJ Gladney had two of the Cannon Ballers’ six hits.
The six-game series in Zebulon continues Saturday and Sunday. The Cannon Ballers will be off Monday and will play at home on Tuesday.
