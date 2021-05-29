May 29, 2021

  • 72°

With cameras now installed, city anticipating ‘Fame’ monument relocation by July

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:02 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Almost a year after the removal of “Fame” from its downtown perch, at least two cameras have been installed at a cemetery on North Lee Street that will soon house the Confederate monument.

In June, the city and the Robert F. Hoke chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, owners of the statue, reached an agreement to relocate the monument from the intersection of West Innes and North Church streets to a historic cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried. The agreement came after Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes and the city council deemed “Fame” a public safety issue during a June 2020 city council meeting because of a man who fired gunshots in the air during a protest near the monument and gatherings that grew unruly.

Mayor Karen Alexander told the Post newly installed cameras at the monument site are monitored by the Salisbury Police Department similar to other downtown cameras.

Additionally, though installation of the custom, 8-foot-high, wrought iron fence was previously anticipated for April, Alexander said the contractor has committed to completing it within the next three weeks and will coordinate with the installation of brick pavers.

The city paid for the removal of the statue in July 2020 and is covering the costs for its storage and relocation, which has amounted to $21,917 so far. The statue remains in an undisclosed location. The UDC has received an easement to the piece of property where the monument will be placed.

The Historic Salisbury Foundation has been tasked with overseeing around $65,000 in privately raised funds for site amenities. Public Works Director Craig Powers told the Post that the company contracted to install the foundation and concrete pad was paid $39,827, while surveying costs amounted to $2,280.

Alexander said despite the rising costs of construction, which was accounted for during the lengthy planning process prior to construction of the foundation, the full cost of the relocation is still projected to be within the budget.

The city’s engineering department is coordinating the installation of a set of upgraded LED street lights and flood lights. Traffic Engineering Coordinator Vickie Eddleman said Duke Energy informed city staff that a new software management program upgrade has complicated the normal process for all ongoing projects, not just this one.

“This created a delay in providing contracts,” Eddleman said. “Duke Energy has been very responsive to the time sensitivity for the installation of the additional lighting being requested. Both entities are still working closely together on this project.”

Once details are ironed out, the statue will be relocated, but Alexander said the estimated date is unknown. She anticipates it will be by July.

Additionally, Alexander said a pole near the statue will ultimately be replaced with one that will better support the lights and cameras, but it will not prevent the relocation.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

With cameras now installed, city anticipating ‘Fame’ monument relocation by July

College

College baseball: North Greenville tops Catawba 12-8 at SAC tourney

Coronavirus

Mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Greensboro shuts down

Business

Michael Jordan donates $1M to boost Morehouse journalism, sports studies

Elections

Census delays may move elections in many municipalities to 2022 in bill moving through state Senate

Nation/World

President marks vaccine progress, thanks troops ahead of holiday

Education

Wake Forest pauses building renaming that would have marked slave sale date

Local

Nemechek claims third truck series win of season

Crime

Teen robbed at gunpoint, assaulted on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after Dollar General fight, chase, gunfire

Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday