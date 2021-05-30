May 30, 2021

  • 54°

Furr Graduation

By Post Lifestyles

Published 4:00 am Sunday, May 30, 2021

Micah Furr, of Rockwell, is proud to announce her graduation from North Carolina State University. Earning her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences with a concentration in Human Biology and a minor in Anthropology, Micah graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA.

At NCSU she was a Park Scholar, a part of the biological honors society, and Scribe for the North Carolina Chapter of Alpha Zeta – an agricultural honors co-Ed fraternity. Micah will begin medical school at East Carolina’s Brody School of Medicine in the Fall.

Micah is the daughter of Drs. Ann and William Stephen Furr of Rockwell. She has one brother, William Christopher Furr. She is the granddaughter of Lucille and the late William Brown Furr of Mint Hill as well as the late Mervin and Ora Ratchford of Gastonia.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

Kreul Graduation

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

Local

Spencer administration presents $3.8 million budget

Local

Big rigs rumble into the Price of Freedom Museum

Business

Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

Local

Reimbursements for city council travels throughout pandemic half of 2018-19

News

Local equine rescue in search of new home for horses

Columns

Mike Wilson: My grandmother, scourge of the reptile kingdom

Business

With new mural, Gold Hill Flower Company incorporates state themes, personal meaning into art

Local

Darryl Strawberry: Big man with a big message

Racing

Ty Gibbs takes lead late, holds on to win Xfinity race

College

Duke in ACC baseball final for first time, will face Wolfpack today

Racing

Victory today would give Hendrick all-time Cup Series record

Local

Summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

College

Rowan athletics: Sam Gealy’s coaching days come to end as he retires from Catawba

Lifestyle

South Rowan baseball game honors those with MS

Nation/World

‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78

Nation/World

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Education

Hundreds of RSS high school seniors graduate with in-person ceremonies

Local

With cameras now installed, city anticipating ‘Fame’ monument relocation by July

College

College baseball: North Greenville tops Catawba 12-8 at SAC tourney

Coronavirus

Mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Greensboro shuts down

Business

Michael Jordan donates $1M to boost Morehouse journalism, sports studies

Elections

Census delays may move elections in many municipalities to 2022 in bill moving through state Senate