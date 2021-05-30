May 30, 2021

Kincaid Graduation

By Post Lifestyles

Published 4:00 am Sunday, May 30, 2021

The parents of Alicia Kincaid, of Salisbury, are proud to announce their daughters’ graduation from East Carolina University where she graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Public Health with a Community Health Concentration.

Alicia was a part of the National Society of Leadership & Success Inductee and was President of the Multicultural Association of Pre-Health Students at East Carolina.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred and Jeanette Kincaid.

Alicia plans to receive her MPH and begin working in the Public Health field this fall.

