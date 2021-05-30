Ted Budd: Remember real reason for Memorial Day

By Ted Budd

Memorial Day is far too often treated as the unofficial start of summer, with only superficial and passing references to the true origin for the federal holiday.

This year, I hope you will join me in remembering the true reason for this day: to honor the sacrifice of service men and women who died during the performance of their military duties.

In 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act, which asked all Americans to participate in a symbolic and solemn National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. They did so to “honor the men and women of the United States who died in the pursuit of freedom and peace.”

Taking time to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those soldiers who never returned home is the least we can do to demonstrate our gratefulness and respect. We all owe the freedom to enjoy our way of life to those who fought and died on the front lines of the wars that secured and defended our country’s safety and prosperity.

This Memorial Day, I introduced a concurrent resolution that urges all Americans to continue observing the National Moment of Remembrance.

Let us all recommit ourselves to think critically about why we will be out of work and with family on Monday. Let us reflect on the individuals and their loved ones who will not get the chance to be with one another. And, finally, let us reflect on what we as citizens can do to make sure that tremendous sacrifice never goes unappreciated or is forgotten.

Rep. Ted Budd is the congressman for North Carolina’s 13th District, which includes Rowan County.