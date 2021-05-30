May 30, 2021

  • 57°

Vacation Bible School

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 30, 2021

A community vacation Bible school will be offered at Enon Baptist Church on June 13-17. This is for ages 3 to rising sixth-graders. It will take place nightly from 5:45-8:30 p.m. with snacks provided. This is open to anyone in the community. Registration can made by calling NorthGate Church at 704-603-8173 or register online at facebook.com/church.northgate.  The Arbor United Methodist is also joining with Enon and NorthGate Church in planning this event.

Enon Baptist Church is located at 1875 Enon Church Road in Salisbury.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

Local

Spencer administration presents $3.8 million budget

Local

Big rigs rumble into the Price of Freedom Museum

Business

Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

Local

Reimbursements for city council travels throughout pandemic half of 2018-19

News

Local equine rescue in search of new home for horses

Columns

Mike Wilson: My grandmother, scourge of the reptile kingdom

Business

With new mural, Gold Hill Flower Company incorporates state themes, personal meaning into art

Local

Darryl Strawberry: Big man with a big message

Racing

Ty Gibbs takes lead late, holds on to win Xfinity race

College

Duke in ACC baseball final for first time, will face Wolfpack today

Racing

Victory today would give Hendrick all-time Cup Series record

Local

Summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

College

Rowan athletics: Sam Gealy’s coaching days come to end as he retires from Catawba

Lifestyle

South Rowan baseball game honors those with MS

Nation/World

‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78

Nation/World

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Education

Hundreds of RSS high school seniors graduate with in-person ceremonies

Local

With cameras now installed, city anticipating ‘Fame’ monument relocation by July

College

College baseball: North Greenville tops Catawba 12-8 at SAC tourney

Coronavirus

Mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Greensboro shuts down

Business

Michael Jordan donates $1M to boost Morehouse journalism, sports studies

Elections

Census delays may move elections in many municipalities to 2022 in bill moving through state Senate

Nation/World

President marks vaccine progress, thanks troops ahead of holiday