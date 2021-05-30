A community vacation Bible school will be offered at Enon Baptist Church on June 13-17. This is for ages 3 to rising sixth-graders. It will take place nightly from 5:45-8:30 p.m. with snacks provided. This is open to anyone in the community. Registration can made by calling NorthGate Church at 704-603-8173 or register online at facebook.com/church.northgate. The Arbor United Methodist is also joining with Enon and NorthGate Church in planning this event.

Enon Baptist Church is located at 1875 Enon Church Road in Salisbury.