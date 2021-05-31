May 31, 2021

  • 57°

Price has 29 saves, Canadiens top Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7

By Post Sports

Published 11:30 pm Monday, May 31, 2021

TORONTO (AP) — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night.

Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series. Eric Staal had two assists for Montreal, which advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.

The Canadiens will take on Winnipeg after the Jets swept Edmonton in the Canadian-based North Division’s other series. Game 1 is Wednesday at Winnipeg.

William Nylander had a late goal and Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots for Toronto, which hasn’t advanced in the postseason since 2004. The Maple Leafs appeared in control of this series while taking a 3-1 lead, but Montreal forced a deciding Game 7 by winning two in a row in overtime.

Montreal opened the scoring at 3:02 of the second on a sequence that started with a turnover by Mitch Marner at the offensive blue line. The Canadiens headed the other way and Gallagher scored his first goal since April 1 after missing six weeks with a broken thumb.

The Maple Leafs nearly tied it moments later when Price stopped Zach Hyman in tight before Auston Matthews ripped a shot off the post on a 2-on-1.

But the Canadiens went up by two at 15:25 when Nick Suzuki’s shot on a power play went off Perry in front for his second goal in as many games. It was Montreal’s third goal with the man advantage in two games after going 0 for 15 to start the series.

The Leafs, who finished 18 points ahead of the Canadiens in the regular season and haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967, got a power play to start the third. But Price denied Hyman on a redirect at the side of the goal.

Toronto pulled Campbell with 3:35 left, but Toffoli scored into an empty net just over a minute later.

Nylander added team-high fifth of the series with 1:36 to end Price’s shutout bid.

Injuries

Already without captain John Tavares (concussion, knee), the Maple Leafs also had to play without defenseman Jake Muzzin (suspected groin injury) after he left Saturday in the first period.

NOTES: Toronto lost a Game 7 on home ice for just the second time in their history — Wayne Gretzky’s 1993 Los Angeles Kings were the other club to pull off the feat — as Toronto fell to 11-2 all-time when leading a series 3-1. … The Canadiens, who hadn’t faced the Leafs in the playoffs since 1979, lost the only other Game 7 between the teams in 1964 when Dave Keon’s hat trick led Toronto to a 3-1 victory at the Montreal Forum. … The Leafs’ last series win — and the last Game 7 played between Canadian teams — was 17 years ago, 6,250 days to be exact, against Ottawa in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. … Toronto has lost seven straight postseason series and dropped eight straight games in which it could have eliminated an opponent.

Print Article

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers seek more clarity on vaccination data

Local

‘Price of Freedom’: Events in Salisbury, Rowan County commemorate Memorial Day

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill will host Family Day on Friday

Local

Political Notebook: Heggins elected chair of 13th District Democrats

Crime

Blotter: Cabarrus man charged with selling drugs to Rowan Sheriff’s Office detective

Nation/World

For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance

Nation/World

Memorial Day traditions return as pandemic eases

News

Kreul Graduation

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

Local

Spencer administration presents $3.8 million budget

Local

Big rigs rumble into the Price of Freedom Museum

Business

Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

Local

Reimbursements for city council travels throughout pandemic half of 2018-19

News

Local equine rescue in search of new home for horses

Columns

Mike Wilson: My grandmother, scourge of the reptile kingdom

Business

With new mural, Gold Hill Flower Company incorporates state themes, personal meaning into art

Local

Darryl Strawberry: Big man with a big message

Racing

Ty Gibbs takes lead late, holds on to win Xfinity race

College

Duke in ACC baseball final for first time, will face Wolfpack today

Racing

Victory today would give Hendrick all-time Cup Series record

Local

Summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

College

Rowan athletics: Sam Gealy’s coaching days come to end as he retires from Catawba

Lifestyle

South Rowan baseball game honors those with MS

Nation/World

‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78