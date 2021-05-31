May 31, 2021

  • 61°

SEC matches record with 7 teams named NCAA regional hosts

By News Service Report

Published 12:09 am Monday, May 31, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference matched its record with seven teams among 16 regional hosts announced Sunday for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament, and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday.

Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha.

Arkansas (46-10) is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed after sweeping the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

Other SEC hosts are Florida (38-20), Mississippi (41-19), Mississippi State (40-15), South Carolina (33-21), Tennessee (45-16) and 2019 national champion Vanderbilt (40-15).

The Big 12 has three hosts: Texas (42-15), TCU (40-17) and Texas Tech (36-15). The Pac-12 also has three: Arizona (40-15), Oregon (37-14) and Stanford (33-14).

Notre Dame (30-11) is the only host from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

East Carolina (41-15) of the American Athletic Conference and Louisiana Tech (40-18) of Conference USA also are hosts.

A regional will be played at Texas for the 28th time, most of any team in the field. Louisiana Tech is hosting for the first time.

Four schools on the NCAA’s list of potential regional sites, released May 14, did not make the cut. Those were Charlotte, Gonzaga, Pittsburgh and Southern Mississippi.

Five of the regional sites are in states where laws have been passed mandating transgender athletes to compete according to their sex at birth as opposed to their gender identity. Those states are Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The NCAA Board of Governors last month issued a statement opposed to those laws and warned it could pass over those states when selecting sites for championship events.

The Board of Governors said it would “closely monitor” the dozens of states where transgender sports legislation has been considered, but the issue did not affect where softball or baseball regionals are played this year.

Print Article

Comments

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill will host Family Day on Friday

Local

Political Notebook: Heggins elected chair of 13th District Democrats

Crime

Blotter: Cabarrus man charged with selling drugs to Rowan Sheriff’s Office detective

Nation/World

For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance

Nation/World

Memorial Day traditions return as pandemic eases

News

Kreul Graduation

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

Local

Spencer administration presents $3.8 million budget

Local

Big rigs rumble into the Price of Freedom Museum

Business

Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

Local

Reimbursements for city council travels throughout pandemic half of 2018-19

News

Local equine rescue in search of new home for horses

Columns

Mike Wilson: My grandmother, scourge of the reptile kingdom

Business

With new mural, Gold Hill Flower Company incorporates state themes, personal meaning into art

Local

Darryl Strawberry: Big man with a big message

Racing

Ty Gibbs takes lead late, holds on to win Xfinity race

College

Duke in ACC baseball final for first time, will face Wolfpack today

Racing

Victory today would give Hendrick all-time Cup Series record

Local

Summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

College

Rowan athletics: Sam Gealy’s coaching days come to end as he retires from Catawba

Lifestyle

South Rowan baseball game honors those with MS

Nation/World

‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78

Nation/World

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Education

Hundreds of RSS high school seniors graduate with in-person ceremonies