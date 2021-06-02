Kannapolis man ejected from car, killed in I-85 crash

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was killed in a crash Monday at the Julian Road interchange with Interstate 85.

Kenyatta Lamont Martin, 35, who lives on South Little Texas Road in Kannapolis was killed at 3:58 a.m. Monday when his car traveled off the Julian Road exit ramp and struck a tree.

J. Leonard of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Martin wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.