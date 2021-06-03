June 4, 2021

Ashton Manor development approved, will bring townhomes, single-family houses

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

SALISBURY — After the Salisbury City Council’s approval of the final plan, construction of the first phase of Ashton Manor can begin on Sunset Drive.

The Ashton Manor development will sit on a 22-acre parcel of land off South Main Street and eventually include approximately 111 units. The first phase will create 61 units with a mix of single-family detached homes and townhomes. The project dates back to 2002, but construction has been dormant since it was abandoned.

City Engineer Wendy Brindle told council members on Tuesday the project was approved with some construction beginning under the city’s “old code” and prior to its current land development ordinance. Infrastructure for the first phase has been in place since 2009, but the streets included in the development were never accepted for city maintenance.

Brindle said multiple developers eyed the property for years, but the current developer desires to finish the project under the original layout. A “punch list” has been developed for the property, which includes curb repair, repaving and stormwater features on the four streets associated with the development.

The property is owned by MRT-1 based out of Lexington, according to the Rowan County Geographic Information Systems.

Brindle said the developer has posted a bond, or a guarantee for improvements, totaling $400,000 so that the final plan can be approved and construction can begin. Bonds can be used by the city in cases where certain aspects of the project are not fulfilled. She explained that bonds are typically avoided and can bring about some concerns, but it’s the best course of action since the infrastructure has been in place for so long. Additionally, the bond has been posted in cash and will be released upon completion.

The property currently has water and sewer, which was permitted under the North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources before the city had its own water and sewer authority. Salisbury-Rowan Utilities says those permits are still valid, but SRU will ultimately be tasked with testing and accepting those lines into its system upon construction.

Brindle requested council’s acceptance of four streets to be maintained by the city with established STOP conditions, and they would qualify for Powell Bill funds in July. Those streets include Cranberry Way, from Sunset Drive southwest to the end; Century Drive, from Curnaby Way to Cranberry Way; Winston Lane, from Century Drive to Cranberry Way; and Curnaby Way, from Sunset Drive to Century Drive.

Ashton Manor developed would be located across from the existing Alexander Station Apartment Homes and Crown Point Luxury Apartment Homes on Sunset Drive.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

