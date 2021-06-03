June 4, 2021

  • 72°

High school baseball: East wins big … and more

By Post Sports

Published 12:43 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

East Rowan’s Austin Fulk. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

East Rowan won 35-0 at Statesville on Tuesday in North Piedmont Conference baseball.

Yes, 35-0. The Mustangs had a 13-run second and a 15-run third in the five-inning game.

The win kept the Mustangs tied for first with Carson.

Aiden Schenck had four hits and six RBIs. He hit a grand slam.

Austin Fulk was 5-for-6 with five RBIs. Morgan also Padgett had five RBIs.

East had 28 hits.

Jake Hunter pitched the first inning. Maddox Henderson pitched the next four and struck out  nine. They combined on a no-hitter.

East finishes the regular season at North Iredell, a 13-2 loser to South Iredell on Tuesday.

•••

Max Crawford had three hits for Salisbury in a 7-5 non-conference loss at Surry Central on Wednesday.

Will Webb had two hits and two RBIs. Vance Honeycutt had a double for the Hornets’ only extra-base hit.

Crawford pitched four innings and took the loss. Kaleb Burleyson pitched two innings.

•••

South Rowan won 8-4 against Southern Lee in a non-conference game played on Wednesday.

Carson Crainshaw pitched five innings for the win, and Jack Weaver pitched the last two innings.

Kane Kepley and Nathan Chrismon scored two runs apiece.

•••

In other games, A.L. Brown lost to Grimsley 16-0 in a non-conference game and Davie fell 10-2 to Reagan in Central Piedmont Conference action.

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Education

RSS workers met by inconsistent-sized groups for first round of summer meals

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC House votes to end extra jobless benefits early

Coronavirus

US to share more vaccine supplies through COVAX program

Kannapolis

Kannapolis seeks public input on future skatepark complex

Local

Jail inks new medical services deal after agreement sours with Virginia company

Sports

Scary moment at Durham Bulls game as pitcher hit in head by liner; game called off

College

Coach K eager for one final run at a championship for Duke

Local

Former SPD officer wins workers’ compensation case connected to 2016 shooting

Nation/World

Pence says he and Trump likely will never see ‘eye to eye’ on Jan. 6 events

Local

City using Volkswagen state grant to purchase two electric buses

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board shoots down tax increase

Crime

NC Highway Patrol asks for witness help in fatal crash investigation

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man faces pair of felony drug charges

Education

RSS apologizes for student video mocking George Floyd’s death

Education

KCS sends off Buckwell with awards, parade

Local

Nonprofit collaborating with VA to teach pickleball to local veterans

Coronavirus

YMCA, New Sarum Brewing will host vaccination sites offering cash cards

High School

High school boys track: Team effort for Mustangs

Education

Catawba names two new trustees

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools summer meals program starts today

Business

Salisbury Dance Academy wins studio of the year award, has big plans for future

Local

Ashton Manor development approved, will bring townhomes, single-family houses