NC Highway Patrol asks for witness help in fatal crash investigation

The North Carolina Highway Patrol asking for the public’s help in providing information about a crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.

At about 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Jerry Lawrence Overcash, 45, of Salisbury crossed the center line of U.S. 29 and collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Deasha Nychelle Jones, 23, of Salisbury. Overcash was driving north. Jones was driving south.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Overcash was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

Trooper S. Herrin is the primary investigator for the North Carolina Highway Patrol and can be contacted at (704) 639-7574. The N.C. Highway Patrol hopes to speak with witnesses who may have left before speaking to investigators.