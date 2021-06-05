College baseball: West standout Love strikes out nine in UNC victory

Staff report

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former West Rowan standout Austin Love was the winning pitcher as North Carolina opened regional play with a 5-4 win against UCLA on Friday night.

Love (10-4) left the mound with two outs in the seventh with a 5-3 lead, and the Tar Heels (28-25) were able to hang on.

Love threw 95 pitches, including 64 strikes. He struck out nine and walked one.

Danny Serretti homered for the Tar Heels, and Will Stewart drove in three runs.

UNC plays at 8 on Saturday night against regional host Texas Tech. Texas Tech beat Army 6-3 on Friday.